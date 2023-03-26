On April 4, voters in Fitchburg will elect a new mayor.
As the former Dane County Sheriff, I know that improving public safety means having strong leaders who understand the issues and are willing to bring people together to get things accomplished. Randy Udell is an outstanding public servant with the highest ethical standards who cares deeply about Fitchburg where he and his husband have lived for decades.
Udell has shown he will work collaboratively with residents, law enforcement, and first responders to make our communities safer. I respect his vision for moving Fitchburg forward. Udell has my strong support.
David Mahoney, Madison, former Dane County sheriff