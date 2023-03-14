For me, the No. 1 issue in the Fitchburg mayoral election is growth.

Fitchburg is one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing cities. We are also home to agricultural and rural areas including my family's fifth-generation farm. How do we balance adding more residents and retaining farmland?

I am supporting Randy Udell for mayor. I serve with Udell on the city's Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee. I know he understand the issues, and I have seen how he can bring people to the table to work collaboratively. Udell is a fantastic listener. We must make sure we continue to grow responsibly.

I urge my friends and neighbors throughout Fitchburg to elect Udell as our next mayor on April 4.

Amy Johanning, Fitchburg

