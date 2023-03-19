I am writing to support Randy Udell to be the next mayor of Fitchburg.

I am proud that he has been the council member representing my district on the Fitchburg City Council for two terms. He has an impressive track record for being a decisive leader who is not afraid to move forward to make our city an even better place to live.

From traffic safety to reducing wait times at polling places to stormwater management, his biggest strength as city council president is how he is able to truly listen to his constituents and bring people together.

Fitchburg faces challenges in the coming years, and I am confident that Udell’s leadership and knowledge of the issues makes him the best choice on April 4.

Michael Ejercito, Fitchburg

The Mendota Marsh collection