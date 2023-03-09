It is with great enthusiasm that I declare my support of Randy Udell for Fitchburg mayor.

I serve with Udell on the Fitchburg City Council and have worked with him on the Community and Economic Development Authority. Through my professional experiences, I know Udell to be someone who plans diligently and is capable of seeing the “big picture.” He has been a strong council president, guiding deliberations to ensure everyone’s voice is heard.

Udell also respects the processes and structures that guide the council’s work. Because of this, residents have a greater likelihood to engage with their government because of Udell’s commitment to serve in a transparent and accountable manner. Doing so helps ensure better outcomes.

Udell retired as an engineer from a large Fortune 500 company, which is where he first learned the value of leading people and managing projects. It will take this type of experience to meet the challenges that emerge with a growing city.

I urge you to join me and vote for Udell for Fitchburg mayor on April 4.

Jim Wheeler, Fitchburg

The Mendota Marsh collection