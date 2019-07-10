What an inspiring World Cup tournament. The U.S. women’s soccer team took on the best the rest of the world had to offer and beat them all, taking home the World Cup for the second straight time.
They have shown clearly they are the very best, probably the best there has ever been. Yes, they may be bold and brash, but they are never boastful or boorish (how refreshing). And most importantly, they have delivered on their ambitious and impressive goals.
Some have claimed that America needs to be made “great again.” These young ladies have proven what many of us have always known: America has always been great.
Thomas Bartell, Madison