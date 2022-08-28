U.S. women need fundamental rights -- Ginny White

If you think that women have equal rights in America, you’re wrong. The only specific mention of us in the U.S. Constitution is in the 19th Amendment, which says U.S. citizens can’t be denied the vote on the basis of sex. Our other rights are subject to the indulgence of male lawmakers and judges.

This lack of constitutional protection let the radical religious majority on the U.S. Supreme Court take away women’s bodily autonomy. In overturning 49 years of federal law, those justices allowed state governments under Republican control to make women second-class citizens.

Republican legislatures and governors are busy decreeing that fetuses have more rights than living, breathing, thinking women and girls. Those officials are more concerned about controlling women’s bodies than they are about protecting the rights of half of their own constituents.

Male (and occasional female) legislators who curtail women’s rights must be booted out of office. Women and supportive men can and must take back control by voting.

Don’t be distracted when the Republican Party cries crocodile tears over fiscal responsibility, inflation, the Second Amendment, illegal immigration, stolen elections or whatever. It’s all smoke and mirrors.

This issue is about fundamental human rights for American women.

Ginny White, Madison