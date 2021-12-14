U.S. Supreme Court should overturn Roe -- Isaiah Carlson

In a current lawsuit, Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mississippi's legal arguments are reasonable.
Roe found a constitutional right to an abortion. But the Constitution mentions no such right. Such a right cannot even be sensibly inferred from the Constitution -- it has no support in the intent, history or traditions of the Constitution. In Roe, the Supreme Court simply made a decision that abortion was a good idea. Mississippi argues that this decision should be left up to the states and people through the democratic process.
An unborn child is a human being with the right to life. At around five or six weeks old, an unborn child's heartbeat can be detected. At about eight weeks, he or she starts to move in the womb. All basic physiological functions are present at nine weeks. At about 10 weeks, hair, fingernails and toenails begin to form, and vital organs start to function. At 11 weeks, the diaphragm is developing, and the unborn child may even hiccup. At 12 weeks, the child can open and close fingers and sense stimulation from outside the womb.
How can we even think to kill such a precious little child?
Isaiah Carlson, Monroe