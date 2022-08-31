U.S. Senate race offers poor choices -- Kevin Richardson

Unfortunately, the contest for the Wisconsin U.S. Senate seat illustrates the problem with the candidates of both of the major political parties.

When U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, ran for a second Senate term six years ago, he said he would not seek a third term. At the time he was running against career politician Russ Feingold. A politician willing to limit his terms resonated with voters, but Johnson has since reneged on his promise. It appears he has been seduced by the privileges of serving in the U.S. Senate and worse yet demonstrated his ignorance of science in his response to COVID-19. Now desperate to stay in office, he has aligned himself with Donald Trump.

Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes was too busy campaigning to pay his property taxes or correct the record on the status of his college degree. When he was elected lieutenant governor he used the privileges of his office to be chauffeured around on personal business by state troopers. This demonstrated his belief that the rules that apply to the rest of us don't apply to career politicians. He has aligned himself with politicians such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Senate race is truly a Hobson's choice for moderate voters.

Kevin Richardson, Waunakee