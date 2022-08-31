 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

U.S. Senate race offers poor choices -- Kevin Richardson

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Unfortunately, the contest for the Wisconsin U.S. Senate seat illustrates the problem with the candidates of both of the major political parties.

When U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, ran for a second Senate term six years ago, he said he would not seek a third term. At the time he was running against career politician Russ Feingold. A politician willing to limit his terms resonated with voters, but Johnson has since reneged on his promise. It appears he has been seduced by the privileges of serving in the U.S. Senate and worse yet demonstrated his ignorance of science in his response to COVID-19. Now desperate to stay in office, he has aligned himself with Donald Trump.

Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes was too busy campaigning to pay his property taxes or correct the record on the status of his college degree. When he was elected lieutenant governor he used the privileges of his office to be chauffeured around on personal business by state troopers. This demonstrated his belief that the rules that apply to the rest of us don't apply to career politicians. He has aligned himself with politicians such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Senate race is truly a Hobson's choice for moderate voters.

People are also reading…

Kevin Richardson, Waunakee

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics