U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, should be commended for coming to the defense of Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis. After all, he apparently is being penalized and retaliated against for being the whistleblower who exposed the toxic environment of sexual harassment and abuse within the Air National Guard 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field. Clearly, she is doing the right thing, as did he.
In the same vein, the senator would be equally worthy of praise if she would withdraw her support for the arrival of another form of environmental toxicity proposed for Truax -- the “beddown” of the F-35 fighter jets at the base under the care of the same Air National Guard unit that Ellis exposed.
Allen Ruff, Madison