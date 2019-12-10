U.S. economy gets the last laugh -- Tom Stalowski

Recently at the NATO summit in London, a group of world leaders including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada were overheard making derogatory comments about President Donald Trump at a cocktail party.
President Trump got the last laugh more recently as the U.S. economy, the greatest economy in the world, gained nearly 270,000 jobs in November -- and Canada lost 71,000 jobs, the worst numbers since the recession in 2009. Instead of making fun of President Trump, maybe Prime Minister Trudeau should be paying attention.
Tom Stalowski, Oregon