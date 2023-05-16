You will be jailed in Saudi Arabia for illegal entry and could be publicly beheaded for theft.

Illegally crossing the North Korean border makes you eligible for forced hard labor -- indefinitely.

Illegally cross the Chinese border, and you may never be heard from again.

Entering Cuba illegally could land you in a political prison -- again, indefinitely

Illegally crossing our U.S. border makes you eligible for welfare, food stamps, free education, free health care, housing and transportation assistance and the right to protest.

America, along with the rest of the world's countries, has laws and rules for entry into our country. Recent politics seems to have unilaterally dismantled a system that has worked for over a century -- a system of rules and laws regarding immigration. Small wonder that Congress hesitates spending time coming up with more regulations in an area where regulations are being ignored.

What is happening to our country's legislative, executive and judicial system of governance? Is our beautiful country being subtly dismantled, one system at a time? That's food for thought.

Lucy Parisi, Black Earth

