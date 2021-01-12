'Twas the end of Trump's presidency -- Mike Anderson

'Twas the day after the election, and all thru the lands
A creature was stirring -- he had tiny hands.
The election was stolen, he loudly lamented.
Most people think that he’s slightly demented.
He called for his lap dogs, his toadies and thugs,
They’re really quite nasty, he gives them all hugs.
"Now Johnson, now Hawley, now Rudy and Cruz.
"On Pence, on Junior, we’ve nothing to lose.
"Scream it and shout it from the top of the roof,
"Don’t let them know that we don’t have the proof."
They lied and they sued, and they sued and they lied,
They came up with stories that no one has tried.
Republican judges said "no" to his case,
"You haven’t the proof, and it’s just a disgrace."
He called up officials to give him more votes.
They told him he’s wrong and referred to their notes.
His giant brain came up with an idea so vile,
It made him feel better than he had for a while.
He gathered a mob filled with Nazis and such,
It seems quite bizarre, but he is out of touch.
He met them and praised them and told them to fight.
He is really unable to tell wrong from right.
His family partied while they watched the attack,
As usual he and his cronies stayed safely in back.
Democracy bruised, it continued its work --
They counted the ballots and kicked out the jerk.
His allies were bailing, his future quite hazy,
Except for some toadies who were just as crazy.
We yelled from the Capitol as he drove out of town,
"We don’t want you back, you devious clown."
Mike Anderson, Oregon