TV meteorologists must tackle climate -- Brian Berninger

In December 2019 the State Journal ran an article on local meteorologist Bob Lindmeier’s struggle with talking about climate change on the air. For other local weather personalities, that struggle appears to continue.

I have written to some of them, including Lindmeier as early as 2012. His conscience getting the better of him was heartening. I wrote because I am old enough to know it is warmer than when I was young, and the weather is more extreme, including blustery wind like we had last week. I also wrote because I remember learning about the greenhouse effect in school.

Station owners generally do not want their on-air people talking about climate change. Another problem is broadcast meteorologists are often quite young. They grew up with warmer weather and more extremes. Normalizing climate change is not that hard for them.

But on-air meteorologists reach many thousands of viewers every day. Even understating the effect of climate change on weather impacts people’s attitude about its seriousness.