I applaud the Wisconsin State Journal for joining the more than 300 other print media outlets in the country in writing an editorial aﬃrming its commitment to fair, honest, factual and balanced reporting.

Trump is an enemy of the truth OUR VIEW: Rather than fight the facts, president should respect vital role of press

Now I’m wondering how we can encourage our local TV stations to make a commitment to apply the truth-in-advertising guidelines to the upcoming (and already started) onslaught of political campaign ads.

Wouldn’t it be refreshing if broadcast media would band together and refuse to air any campaign ad that misrepresented an opponent's position, took phrases and sentences out of context, and promulgated misleading and false information, not to mention outright lies?

Subscribe to Breaking News Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up!

Because I have little conﬁdence something like that could happen, I’ll once again wear out the mute button on my remote to continue my resolve not to watch any political ads on TV during this campaign season, choosing instead to base my voting decisions on the more balanced information reported in print media.

Jeﬀ Virchow, Prairie du Sac