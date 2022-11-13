 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Turnout should have been higher -- Owen Hoitomt

  • 0

Thursday's front page headline "Turnout high, but problems were few" proclaims that voter turnout was high in Wisconsin.

Approximately 2.6 million voted out of the 4.7 million who were eligible to vote, a participation rate of 56.6%. If the 2018 voter rate of 59.4% had been reached, there could have been an additional 130,000 votes cast, more than enough to affect the races for governor, senator and attorney general.

In Dane County alone, the participation rate dropped 5.7%, which calculates to about 26,000 voters, which was the approximate margin in the Senate race. In a year when the very future of democracy is the second most important issue for voters, Wisconsin voter turnout was not high but somewhere between disappointing and appalling.

Owen Hoitomt, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics