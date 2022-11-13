Turnout should have been higher -- Owen Hoitomt

Thursday's front page headline "Turnout high, but problems were few" proclaims that voter turnout was high in Wisconsin.

Approximately 2.6 million voted out of the 4.7 million who were eligible to vote, a participation rate of 56.6%. If the 2018 voter rate of 59.4% had been reached, there could have been an additional 130,000 votes cast, more than enough to affect the races for governor, senator and attorney general.

Turnout high, few problems reported at polls Tuesday Preliminary turnout can be estimated at about 56.5%, or higher than in five of the last six midterms.

In Dane County alone, the participation rate dropped 5.7%, which calculates to about 26,000 voters, which was the approximate margin in the Senate race. In a year when the very future of democracy is the second most important issue for voters, Wisconsin voter turnout was not high but somewhere between disappointing and appalling.

Owen Hoitomt, Madison