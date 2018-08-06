Many of us today are unhappy with the partisan politics of both the Republicans and the Democrats.
Wisconsin politics needs fresh air and a fresh voice. Today I am endorsing Maggie Turnbull for governor of the great state of Wisconsin. I do not hate Gov. Scott Walker, and I feel he has done a good job for the most part. But I do feel he is driven by money interests and forgets us little people.
On the other hand, all the Democrats have offered is continual negativity with no real platform. Turnbull is refreshing because she wants to work with both sides of the aisle and has some good ideas that will benefit all of Wisconsin. She is the first true centrist candidate I have seen, and very intelligent.
Turnbull has a doctorate in astronomy, and is an astrobiologist. She lives in Antigo and has fresh conservation ideas that come from her experience as a hunter, angler, beekeeper and maple syrup maker.
She is a true Wisconsin woman with a "let's get things done" attitude. Her theme is "Let Wisconsin Shine," and her smile says it all.
Shine, Maggie, shine!
Peter Olson, Monona