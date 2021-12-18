Turn handguns into garden tools -- J. Denny Weaver

Last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal story "Hammer-and-forge protest" described the unusual protest against gun violence at Wexford Park in Madison by retired Lutheran minister Jeff Wild. He uses forge, hammer and anvil to convert guns to garden tools. It is an enactment of the biblical statement about turning swords into plowshares and spears into pruning hooks.
Wild’s effort is inspired by RAWtools, a Colorado-based nonprofit behind a national movement that performs similar actions. I knew about RAWtools and actually participated in one of its programs. It was heartening to see Wild’s effort as an expansion of this movement, and I am grateful to the State Journal for publishing the story.
We hear frequently that the biggest contributor to gun violence is the easy availability of guns. Both Wild and RAWtools offer an opportunity for private citizens to address the issue of gun violence without waiting for a reluctant Legislature to act. If all those gun owners who claim to believe the Bible would contribute a gun, particularly a handgun, to Wild or RAWtools, fewer guns would circulate and we'd have less gun violence.