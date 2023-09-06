I attended the Badgers game against Buffalo and it was great fun. It was hot, but the facility seemed prepared for it, and the fans were ready for the big Badgers opener. Everyone was in great cheer and well behaved.

All of it was dampened by the new entertainment format for the game. It was too loud and overwhelming. The new hip-hop beat and DJ format does add to the excitement of the event. From section V, it was so loud nearly everyone was covering their ears at some point. And to have it blaring between every play means you don’t get to hear the announcer or the band or any of the more traditional sounds of the game.

More important, it dampened camaraderie, preventing fans from sharing conversation between plays. Getting to know the fans around you by sharing their reactions, trading insights or catching up on something you missed is a huge part of enjoying the game.

I’m all for doing things that add fun and excitement to the game. And I recognize that some of it may appeal more to others in the crowd. I just think this format needs some fine tuning. Maybe limit it for the longer breaks such as timeouts, change of possessions and kickoffs. And turn the volume down. We want to hear the game.

Fred Flynn, Sun Prairie