Turn Capitol Square into Badger Block -- Sam Schmitt

The Deer District experience in Milwaukee this summer was incredible. Being able to enjoy a drink on the sidewalk is a fun change of pace even if you aren’t a basketball fan, and it’s something we should be trying to replicate in Madison.
Instead of taking buses off State Street, we should close down the inner loop of the Capitol Square, make it a pedestrian square, and call it the Badger Block. Turning parking spots into patios has dramatically improved the atmosphere of King Street. We should expand on that success by allowing people to drink a beer while walking their dog around the Capitol.
Imagine having local businesses set up shop on the Capitol Square, like they do for Maxwell Days, every weekend. Heck, let some of the businesses from our rural communities take over the block for a week so they can benefit too.
This would require some collaboration between the state and city, of course, but the core concept is likely to have widespread appeal. It would enhance safety, help local businesses and make people happy. Our elected officials do want us to be happy, right?
Sam Schmitt, Madison