A good use for the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant, just south of Baraboo and north of Prairie du Sac, would be a drag strip or a NASCAR-type race track.

This would be an excellent place because Sauk County and all the towns around would benefit from it. Hotels and motels, restaurants and gas stations as well as other businesses would have major income from this. I think it would be an excellent use and a big benefit to the area.