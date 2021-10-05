Turn airport into sustainable housing -- Steven Klafka

As highlighted by the State Journal story on Sunday "Future noise concerns could scuttle housing," Madison City Council members should be thanked for questioning new residential development along East Washington Avenue -- ground zero for noise impacts of the county airport and the Air National Guard fighter jet training.

We should protect current and future East Side residents and their children from ugly and unhealthy aircraft noise. Problems will only worsen when those ludicrous F-35 fighter jets arrive at Truax Field. Is it time to recognize that after 80 years, the Dane County Regional Airport has become a burden to Madison? Rather than stopping urban infill to protect the health of our residents, we should ask the county to relocate its airport.