Turn airport into housing for people -- Steven Klafka

The State Journal's Aug. 21 editorial, "Madison needs more housing, not a stale debate over F-35s," supported more development near the county airport.

Rather than exposing more children to airport pollution, shouldn’t we give them a healthy and desirable place to live? It’s timely the airport is conducting its first noise study in 30 years to accommodate the incoming F-35 fighter jets. Abatement measures such as noise insulation for these jets will cost millions of dollars. Regardless of cost, noise insulation is useless if you expect to open windows, spend time outdoors or attend school.

Don’t forget that the county airport is also a huge contributor to global warming, contaminates our drinking water and lakes with PFAS, and promotes environmental racism with its surrounding airport ghetto.

Rather than create more unhealthy neighborhoods next to our 80-year-old airport, let’s abandon stale thinking and embrace a sustainable future. In 1994, Austin, Texas, relocated its 64-year-old airport, and built the Mueller Community, a planned development with an estimated value of $1.3 billion, including 4,600 homes. The county airport consumes 3,500 acres, which is about 5% of Madison's land area.

Instead of promoting global warming and pollution, we could create housing for new residents and a sustainable future.

Steven Klafka, Madison