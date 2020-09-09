Turmp's law and order pitch falls flat -- Phil Speth

Whoever came up with the law and order platform for the Republican Party should be fired.
Who is going to believe that President Donald Trump can run on that? His administration and appointees are full of felons and criminals. They conspire with enemy governments, ignore federal subpoenas, flaunt the Hatch Act, denigrate the White House and the list goes on.
Fire that guy. It did give me a good laugh, though.
Phil Speth, Oregon
