Try to understand the other side -- Tom Carroll

My New Year's resolution is to be more understanding of people with political views that are opposite of mine. I will also pray that we can disagree over actual facts and not the alternative facts being spread via various media sources.
I will also hope that our legislators will reflect on their oath of office and duty to constitutional government. It is beyond time to end ego-driven politics and political warfare.
There has been open warfare between our two political parties since the late 20th century. It wasn't always so. There have been bitter personal rivalries, duels and canings, but not parties at total war with each other.
Wars usually come to an end when the costs become too high. We have reached that point now, when many knowledgeable voices speak out about their concerns for the viability of our democracy.
It would seem the only way toward a truce is for us voters to search out candidates who will adhere to their constitutional oath and legislate for the good of their constituents and the country and not use their office to blow up the machinery of government.
Tom Carroll, Madison