Try to humanize virus coverage -- Linda Holthaus

I have two questions:
In addition to parading medical professional or politicians who talk about the devastation the coronavirus is causing, why not also tell human interest stories on a regular basis about real people who have dealt with the coronavirus? It would be interesting to hear how they contracted it, how it affected them and their families, who else they passed it on to, and what advice they have for others.
Much like the successful anti-smoking campaign ads promoted by the surgeon general and the Public Health Service depicting the devastating consequences of smoking, why doesn’t the Centers for Disease Congrol or the Public Health Service create a series of public service announcements depicting actual stories about the devastation that contracting the coronavirus can cause?
Linda Holthaus, Madison
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.