LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Try drying clothes on a line outdoors -- Patty Sommer

Jul 9, 2023

Hanging out your laundry to dry on the line is an easy way to save energy. It's environmentally friendly, and your clothes smell great.

Patty Sommer, Madison