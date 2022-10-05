Truth of parole isn't so scary -- Mary Krieger

Many scary campaign ads are talking about dangerous criminals being set free to harm us. The truth is not so scary.

Prisoners sentenced before January 2000 are eligible for parole or early release as long as the prisoner has served 25% of his or her sentence, has had good behavior and the parole board believes the prisoner is no longer a danger to society. The governor has no authority over the board's decisions. The board is made up of four members. Prisoners sentenced after 2000 are not eligible for parole due to a change in the law.

There have been 461 discretionary paroles in the last four years. Of those, only about 16% reoffended or absconded. During Gov. Scott Walker's terms, 663 paroles were granted, but 80% got in trouble with the law again. During Tommy Thompson's 14 years in office, a whopping 23,000 paroles were granted.

So in the last four years, far fewer paroles were granted than under Thompson, more paroles were granted than under Walker, but fewer parolees have committed crimes after release. The truth is not that scary.

Mary Krieger, Mayville