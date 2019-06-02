The concept of speaking truth to power (parrhesia) was first coined in ancient Greece. Over the years, it morphed into Mahatma Gandhi's concept of speaking truth to force. And in today’s world, it has again changed subtly into the journalistic concept of speaking truth to ignorance.
Ignorance has always had power from the earliest days, when it was rooted in myth and superstition. But today it has become much more consciously and intentionally used through the growing medium of misinformation, mainly through the internet. Electronic media has become a vast digital battlefield, where facts and lies compete for attention on equal footing. Factual information is labeled “fake news,” and lies and deception are labeled “the real truth.”
The strength of this concept relies on people’s willingness to believe, which has always been a strong force in human society, even in the face of the strong human counter-forces of education.
People resist their own self-interest and common sense because they have been manipulated and conditioned, like laboratory rats, to do so, by forces they don’t understand or even know are acting on them. It’s the same basic instinct that draws lemmings to the edge of the cliff and over it. It may do similarly for humanity.
