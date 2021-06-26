 Skip to main content
Truth in labelling is rather silly -- Paula Romeo
When it comes to "truth in labeling," Wisconsin's agriculture and dairy industries should be careful what they ask for.

Will they demand all “hot dog” producers relabel their packages because no dogs are in the product? Will they make Jif and Skippy relabel “peanut butter” because there is no butter? Relabel “milk of magnesia” because it doesn’t contain milk? Will they force Ore-Ida to change “tater tots” because no toddlers are in the bag?

I am sure our residents can come up with more product names to add to the list. You won’t be messing with just smart vegans, vegetarians, whole food plant-based people, flexitarians or carnivores. You will be fighting big-name companies.

What is your real beef? Is it lobbyists who are milking this bill? Be smart, Wisconsin. Drop the bill.

Paula Romeo, Fitchburg

