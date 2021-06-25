Truth in labelling helps dairy farms -- Jim Winn

As a dairy farmer, I am really glad to see that Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, is working on "truth in food labeling" legislation again. These bills are important to our dairy industry because they protect our products from fake competitors.
Real milk and real dairy products should not be confused with lab-made, plant-based alternatives that use our names. Almond "milk" is not milk. Soy "provolone" is not provolone. These are not the same things.
I know that these truth-in-food-labeling bills are not the end-all for our industry, but they are important to us as farmers. We work hard to raise strong, healthy animals to produce high-quality, nutritious food. The people who buy our products deserve the absolute best -- real dairy, real ice cream, real cheese and real meat.
They should not have to figure out whether the cheese slices they hold are real -- or not.
Thanks, Sen. Marklein, for standing up for real dairy farmers in Wisconsin during dairy month. We appreciate your effort.
Jim Winn, South Wayne