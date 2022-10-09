Trust women with health care choices -- Jill Jokela

Several years ago when I was about eights weeks into my second pregnancy, I had a spontaneous abortion, commonly known as a miscarriage. I started bleeding, got an appointment with my doctor, had an ultrasound that determined the fetus was no longer viable, and immediately had a dilation and curettage procedure.

I was fortunate to become pregnant again about six weeks later and delivered a healthy baby the following summer.

I am so grateful that I received the medical care that I needed. I was not asked to justify my miscarriage. I wasn’t sent home to wait for the bleeding to stop or develop an infection that might have jeopardized my future fertility.

I am angry that people who find themselves in the same situation today may not be able to get the care they need because an activist U.S. Supreme Court does not trust women to make decisions about their own bodily autonomy. Pregnancy can be complicated. The misguided Dobbs decision has proven how fair, just and wise Roe v. Wade was. We need our rights back.

Roe, Roe, Roe your vote this Nov. 8, and only choose candidates such as Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate challenger Mandela Barnes who trust women and support reproductive rights.

Jill Jokela, Madison