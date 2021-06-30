Trust the vision of transit planners -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

For several years I have been attending the planning meetings for the bus rapid transit system, and I eagerly await the new system's arrival. (We live without a car.)
It's a brilliant plan and just what Madison needs to avoid crowded traffic and gridlock that will otherwise occur on the Isthmus as our population increases. The people involved in the planning have been doing an excellent job of involving the public, especially with the design for the shelters at the bus stops.
Now we are debating having the buses go down part of State Street. Buses already use State Street to access Johnson or Gorham. I think people will gradually become accustomed to their passage -- it's part of living in a big, modern city with convenient public transportation. And people on the buses can easily hop off to make a purchase or have a meal and, because the buses are so frequent, easily hop back on.
I urge those against having buses on State Street to delve into all the factors that led to that choice. Weighty decisions such as this are rarely made lightly or arbitrarily. Give credit to the people we've elected and those we've hired to run our transit system for their vision, foresight, practicality and hard work.
Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison