Trust people with raw COVID data -- Margo Redmond

Last Tuesday's State Journal story "Delta spurs breakthrough infections" reported that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services refuses to release raw COVID data, including for COVID cases and hospitalizations among the vaccinated.

One wonders why they provide only summary statements and charts. Is their mission to report facts or influence opinion?

Am I alone in thinking we are not getting the entire truth about a pandemic that is possibly more dangerous, despite vaccines, since the delta variant appeared on the scene?

I am not anti-vaccine. I am a pro-mask liberal who got the jab. With or without a government mandate, I also wear two good KN95 masks to go inside buildings, not the flimsy blue surgical masks.

I also think for myself, and I think that a desire to pressure people to be vaccinated is supplanting the truth with a public relations campaign. That is understandable but not acceptable in a pandemic, and it is dangerous in a democracy.

Tell the people the truth, and all will go well.

Margo Redmond, Madison