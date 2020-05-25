Trust health officials to make right call -- Rabbi Jonathan Biatch

As a religious congregational leader, I am not concerned whether our city, county or state restricts group religious worship during the coronavirus era.

At this moment in time, I trust the wisdom of my religious tradition and the expertise of public health officials who are concerned with preserving the lives of all citizens, be they religious or not.

My tradition teaches that the preservation of life supersedes every other consideration. One may even violate the rules of the Sabbath — and in Judaism there are many — to save life. Not gathering for group worship — keeping people at proper physical distances — is a small price for keeping people alive.

My tradition also teaches that we adhere to the "law of the land," because doing so maintains order and ultimately leads to a better society. Our legally appointed health officials understand far better than we do the consequences of any action that spreads infection. Their direction is essential if we wish to end this pandemic.

Fighting coronavirus should not be a political or partisan matter. Each of us is obligated to help in the struggle.

Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, Madison