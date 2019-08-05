The Russian proverb “trust, but verify” was used, ironically, by President Ronald Reagan. These were wise words then, just as they’re today.
Candidate Donald Trump said he’d release his tax statements after he was elected. He hasn’t. Candidate Trump said he’d put his businesses in a blind trust. He hasn’t. Candidate Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall. They’ve not. The pattern is clear and has been demonstrated by President Trump frequently.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refuses to allow a vote on election protection bills. Sen. McConnell wouldn’t allow impeachment conviction to reach the Senate.
Our nation’s forefathers designed our democracy based on open and fair elections, without interference from foreign countries. It’s been proven Russia has interfered with our elections, while Iran, North Korea and China have made similar attempts.
Americans deserve to know if any elected officials have been involved with election manipulation with assistance from foreign entities. President Trump will continue to block House committees’ investigations of election tampering. We deserve to know before the 2020 election what has occurred and continues. To accomplish this, we need an impeachment investigation.
Tell your representatives we deserve to know that the president we inaugurate in January 2021 is duly and democratically elected.
Tia Johnson, Beloit