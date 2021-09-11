 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump's withdrawal would be a disaster -- Scott Whitney
0 comments

Trump's withdrawal would be a disaster -- Scott Whitney

  • 0

Republicans should be grateful that Donald Trump lost the election last year. It allows them to construct fantasies of supposed Trump competence.

The latest is that Trump bears no responsibility for the difficult withdrawal from Afghanistan and would have handled the withdrawal perfectly. This is not just laughable, it's delusional. Trump was responsible for setting the initial terms of the withdrawal, including releasing thousands of Taliban fighters and leaders over the objection of the Afghan government. He spent the last four years making sure that Afghan allies could not get visas to get out of the country when the need arrived.

How would he have handled the withdrawal? Look to Syria where he abandoned Kurdish allies and essentially handed intact bases over to the Russians. Biden has made mistakes, but at least he owns them and works to correct the errors. Trump never admits to his many errors and never had plans for any of his debacles.

That doesn't stop people from fetishizing his supposed perfection.

Scott Whitney, Platteville

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics