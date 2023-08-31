Can we hear a big “hurrah” for the Fulton County authorities in Georgia who recently processed Donald Trump, “just like anybody else,” but allowed the former president to submit his own height and weight measurements at his booking?

For his weigh-in, Trump self-reported a relatively svelte 216 pounds on his 6’3” frame.

Talk about looks being deceiving.

I have not been a fan of Trump until now. But I have developed a newfound affinity, if not full-boar affection, for our portly former president.

If Trump weighs a mere 216 pounds, I evidently weigh no more than 160 pounds. Needless to say, those who know me know that I haven’t weighed this little in years. I feel like a feather.

The truth is that I suddenly feel as fit as the proverbial fiddle.

I’m going to start playing city league basketball again, challenge he-men to arm-wrestling matches in local bars and start flirting with younger women (I’m 83).

How much do you weigh, relative to Trump’s self-reported weight?

Alternative reality can give one a whole new perspective on life. Ain’t alternative reality grand?

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells