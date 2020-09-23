Trump's virus lies endanger children -- Paul Johnson

As a school board member in my community, in early June, I had a front-row seat to discussions about reopening schools in this pandemic.
I am now more outraged towards the president as we hear him on phone calls with Bob Woodward saying he provided a false narrative on the dangers of COVID-19. School board members made decisions based on his lies and manipulation.
This president purposely misled us. The actions demonstrate our president's willingness to sacrifice children, their families and entire communities to protect his image. He admitted it himself: COVID-19 is not a hoax, it isn't the standard flu, it harms children, and it's airborne.
The president's defense that he didn't want to alarm our country is asinine. His entire administration has revolved around, sounding the alarm on fictitious threats and misleading the American people about a significant risk that has now killed some 200,000.
I pray for those I may have harmed based on my decisions on the school board -- the future decisions I make will be based on informed facts. Voting to remove President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers will be the start of keeping Americans safe and genuinely making America great again.
Paul Johnson, Spooner
