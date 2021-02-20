Trump's unpopular ideas lost election -- Mark Quinn

Some may wonder why this country chose Joe Biden, a 78-year-old who could be past his prime, over an incumbent president vying for his second term.
Much has been made of the fact that Donald Trump received over 74 million votes, which would have set a record if it weren’t for Biden’s 81 million votes. So why was this sitting president so sounded defeated? Was it only his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic or did the country’s rejection of Trump run deeper than that?
One has to look at some other major issues confronting our nation. If you look at simply the recent public polling of Americans, therein rests the answer. When it comes to abortion, most Americans believe it is the woman’s right to choose. Most did not support the Trump wall. Most believe immigration must be dealt with fairly. Most believe the wealthy should be taxed more. Most believe we should be turning away from fossil fuels and toward green energy. Most believe government is responsible for providing adequate health care. Most want policies enforced for a clean environment.