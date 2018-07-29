Nero supposedly fiddled while Rome burned. This is unlikely since the fiddle was invented over a millennium after that historically devastating fire, but the myth beautifully captures the cruel indifference of Nero.
Whereas Nero is said to have fiddled during the Roman conflagration, President Donald Trump tweets during ours. The current fire is both real and figurative. The planet is clearly heating up at an accelerated pace. The Earth’s North and South Poles are warming faster than the rest of the planet, leading to icecap melting that in turn causes the sea levels to rise. The effects of global warming are now ubiquitous, from drought in Africa to record-setting forest fires in our western states. It is only a matter of time until tropical diseases work their way north and south from the equator.
While these epochal changes are occurring, what does President Trump do? First he pulls us out of the Paris Climate Agreement, then he dismantles the Environmental Protection Agency under Scott Pruitt and now Andrew Wheeler, and through it all, of course, he incessantly tweets.
While Trump is tweeting, our planet is burning.
Donna Silver, Madison