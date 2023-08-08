Former President Donald Trump may be responsible for ongoing inflation. If so, then this is the primary reason why he should not be nominated or reelected.

It appears a confluence of his billionaire tax cuts and COVID mishandling were factors. Economists warned that the cuts could lead to inflation by forcing the government to borrow if in an emergency.

So what happened after the cuts? COVID came. But it didn’t start as an emergency. He apparently failed to make preparations to deal with it and knew how dangerous it was early on but did little. Publicly he played it down and created confusion.

It seemed months passed before he took action. If he had responded earlier, people may have been less panic and avoided a shut down. By giving billionaires like himself a huge tax break and by letting COVID spiral out of control, he proved the economists right.

The only way the government could deal with his emergency was to borrow due to lack of funds caused by his cuts. The cuts increased the deficit, which was then followed by the emergency borrowing, causing the debt to grow, leading to inflation.

Irwin Kass, Madison