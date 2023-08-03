As American citizens, we know the phrase, “three strikes -- you’re out!"

Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted for the third time. My hope is that these negatives that he has caused will begin to add up for those who still think he should lead us for the next four years. I wonder and question how some voters can justify a decision to support and vote for Trump again. How does one look straight in your kid’s eyes and explain his actions.

I understand that we all have different perspectives and values. But how do some voters square his grievances, anger and lack of American values with their own values?

In baseball, when we are called out on three strikes, we take our bat, walk to the bench and wait for our next at bat. I would guess that most of us sit there and think about how we could do better the next time.

I am asking the Trump supporters in Wisconsin to do just that: Think about how you can do better next time. Game over.

Paul Kristoffersen, Fontana