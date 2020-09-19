Trump's support seems like a cult -- Ellis Felker

If President Donald Trump had put on a mask in January with an American flag on it, we would all have followed his lead. The virus could be mostly gone by now. Instead, he’s holding indoor rallies without masks or social distancing and almost 200,000 Americans have died.
President Trump reminds me of Jim Jones, the Christian cult leader, who told more than 900 of his followers to drink Kool-Aid laced with cyanide. They all died. That’s how brainwashed they were.
Some of Trump's followers are undoubtedly bringing COVID-19 into his rallies, spreading it to others. Look at poor Herman Cain. There he was at Trump’s rally in Tulsa with a smile on his face, not wearing a mask or social distancing. A few weeks later he was dead of COVID-19. All I can figure is, like the followers of Jim Jones, the followers of Trump are brainwashed. They have drunk the Kool-Aid.
As a young man, I was in the “Moonie” religious cult for a while. One day our leader told us we might have to commit suicide for the master. That stunned me. That night I jumped out of a window and escaped.
I wish Trumpers would do the same before they die or spread the virus to the rest of us.
Ellis Felker, Muscoda
