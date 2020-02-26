Trumps seeks revenge on justice -- Bob Vetter

Over the past few weeks, President Donald Trump has attacked the U.S. justice system. This same justice system has been the foundation of America's republic for more than 240 years.
President Trump's actions have begun to break down that foundation brick by brick. President Trump proclaims that his actions are legal, but they are actually self-serving and highly partisan.
President Trump's attacks on the justice system have taken many forms. His first attack took the form of personal revenge. Trump dismissed or fired individuals who dared to testify against him in the Ukraine hearings. He dismissed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from his National Security Council position and fired European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland for testifying honestly under oath.
Trump's next attack took the form of political cronyism. He attempted to influence the Justice Department's sentencing of longtime associate Roger Stone and went on to personally attack Federal Judge Amy Jackson and the jury forewoman on the Stone case.
Trump's attacks have been so concerning that Attorney General William Barr has said Trump's interference is making it "impossible" for him to do his job. My hope is Trump reflects on Judge Jackson's words from Stone's sentencing hearing when she said: "The truth still exists. The truth still matters."
But I'm not holding my breath Trump will listen.
Bob Vetter, Madison