Trump's photo op was unconscionable -- Rex Tilley

President Donald Trump, the most protected person in the world, emerged from his bunker on Monday. The purpose was to stage a photo op in front of a church he does not attend, holding a bible he doesn't read.

In order to do that, he ordered peaceful protesters removed using tear gas and rubber bullets so he and his entourage could stroll down the avenue unscathed. He delivered a threatening message further stoking the fires of division.

If you are a person of conscience and still planning on voting for this individual, I’ll will be praying for you.

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn

