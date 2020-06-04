Trump's photo op was unconscionable -- Rex Tilley

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

President Donald Trump, the most protected person in the world, emerged from his bunker on Monday. The purpose was to stage a photo op in front of a church he does not attend, holding a bible he doesn't read.

In order to do that, he ordered peaceful protesters removed using tear gas and rubber bullets so he and his entourage could stroll down the avenue unscathed. He delivered a threatening message further stoking the fires of division.

If you are a person of conscience and still planning on voting for this individual, I’ll will be praying for you.

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn