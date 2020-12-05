Trump's leadership led to viral chaos -- Ben Seigel

As the country enters the pandemic's third wave, let's remember the primary cause of this chaos.
President Donald Trump and his enablers at the federal and state levels have utterly failed to exercise smart, focused leadership during this period. Their failure, combined with active promotion of a head-in-the-sand, anti-science, plainly selfish ideology has led to death, disorder and layer on layer of uncertainty for citizens, business owners and local governments. While I would not choose to vote for them, it's hard to imagine Ronald Reagan or even Mitt Romney doing such a disastrous job.
COVID-19 cases are surging, and Wisconsin hospitals are overwhelmed. Yet people continue to resist mask guidelines out of some confused notion of "freedom." During these difficult times, I have never been more grateful to see the competent public servant we have in Joe Biden and the team of experts he started assembling almost immediately after winning the election.
I sincerely hope President-elect Biden will be as effective at rebuilding the government as President Trump and his enablers have been at demolishing it. I also hope Trump supporters will, at some point soon, take a hard look in the mirror and decide if they want to continue to align themselves with the party of destruction and chaos.
Ben Seigel, Madison
