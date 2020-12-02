Trump's lawsuits aim to steal votes -- Marilynn Miller

I am disgusted with the Trump campaign's lawsuit in Wisconsin.
This election was valid. I realize that President Donald Trump's faithful supporters wanted any potentially Democratic voter to be required to travel to a remote location, run a gauntlet of armed, unmasked militia and stand for hours to earn the right to vote. I applaud the local election officials and workers who risked their own health to find safer, easier ways for voters to exercise their right to participate in our democracy, while protecting the integrity of the process. Then they took additional risk for the pointless recount.
Now Trump is trying to change the rules after the fact? My absentee vote this year is just as valid and just as precious to me as the ones I cast in every presidential election since 1972.
Keep your hands off my vote.
Marilynn Miller, Sun Prairie
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!