Trump's inaction stalled recovery -- Marina Haan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a scientist by training, took action based on World Health Organization information to start ramping up testing capabilities for the novel coronavirus back in February. So now, Germany is gradually reopening its economy because it can trace the virus.

In February, President Donald Trump was still downplaying the science and calling Democratic criticism a hoax. Then in March he offered us Vice President Mike Pence, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and an "every state is on its own" approach (which led to bidding wars) to getting tests and supplies.

Yet now he is apparently urging his supporters to protest extensions of stay-at-home orders. Do the 48% who support President Trump's actions on this pandemic understand that it was his attitude and inaction that led to the quarantine and shutdown being extended until we do have adequate testing and tracing?

Marina Haan, Madison