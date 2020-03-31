Trump's follies mislead our nation -- Jerome Jones

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

During the early years of the Vietnam War, Gen. William Westmoreland and staff conducted daily 5 p.m. briefings in Saigon's Rex Hotel. These upbeat briefings became so much at odds with what observers were seeing on the ground that the briefings earned the sobriquet, "The Five O'clock Follies."

President Donald Trump's daily presentations on COVID-19 seem knowingly at odds with the truth of what's happening all around the country. Like Saigon's follies, President Trump's follies are dangerous and have and will cause Americans needless suffering and pain.

Additionally, Trump's follies are cynically timed to obliterate the local news hour so citizens can't get an accurate picture of how national events are affecting their local communities. I believe major broadcast networks and their local affiliates should stop carrying Trump's follies live at the expense of local news. The cable networks will continue with Trump's show.

Remember, the purpose of local stations is to give us the truth about how national and local events affect our lives -- the purpose of Trump's follies is to get himself reelected in November. According to recent polls, Trump is winning. The losers are the American people.

Brig. Gen. Jerome Jones, retired, Vietnam War veteran, Madison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0