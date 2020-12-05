Trump's false claims of fraud threaten democracy -- Dean Siewert

After the 2016 election, our president claimed his opponent had garnered over 3 million illegal votes. But even the commission he set up to investigate this "fraud" was unable to find any evidence and was disbanded.
Months before this election the president started making accusations that the voting was rigged with widespread voter fraud. This continued up to the election and to today. His team of lawyers hasn't been able to show evidence of this.
Some of the president's lawyers have quit, knowing the penalties for making false claims in court. They lost almost all of the cases they have brought to court, dropping many more before they were heard.
What is the difference between the president's actions and yelling fire in a crowded theater when no fire exists?
The president is weakening our democracy with his copious lies. His statements have broken our country. I hope it is not fatal.
Dean Siewert, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!